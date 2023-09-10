What's behind India's surging hunger for electricity?

How much has power consumption gone up?

Demand scaled new highs on three of the last four days of August this year. For the full month, power consumption grew 21% compared with August last year. On 1 September, India’s peak power demand hit another new high of 240 gigawatts (GW), which exceeded peak available capacity by as much as 10.745GW. This wasn’t a flash in the pan. Demand remained high the next day too at 238.6GW before falling on 3 September—a Sunday. This is much higher than the ministry of power’s expected peak demand of 230GW in a day for the year. Last year, power demand had peaked at 201GW on 26 April.

