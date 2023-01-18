Why the Gulf’s oil powers are betting on clean energy

Ben Cahill of the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a think-tank, sees the two countries moving aggressively on hydrogen and ammonia (which can serve as a less fiddly medium to transport the gas). They want to acquire first-mover advantage by securing deals with buyers from Asia and Europe. Qatar is spending more than $1bn on a plant to make “blue ammonia" from natural gas. It is scheduled to open in 2026. If the hydrogen economy takes off, estimates Roland Berger, a consultancy, it could produce between $120bn and $200bn in annual revenues for Gulf countries by 2050. That is far less than they now make from oil and gas; Aramco alone had sales of more than $300bn in the first half of 2022. But it is serious money—and, given the real risk of an end to the oil bonanza, suggests that the Gulf’s green efforts ought to be taken seriously.