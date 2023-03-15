Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Energy /  Why the lithium find in India is significant

Why the lithium find in India is significant

1 min read . 11:03 PM IST howindialives.com
India discovered 5.9 million tonnes of lithium in Jammu & Kashmir

Demand for lithium has been growing consistently over the years, driven by its use in batteries, especially in electronic goods. In recent years, lithium has acquired an additional momentum from its centrality to electric vehicles

Last month, India said it had found 5.9 million tonnes of inferred lithium ore in Reasi district of Jammu & Kashmir, vaulting it into the world’s top-five countries by lithium reserves. It’s a mineral of increasing importance. Demand for lithium has been growing consistently over the years, driven by its use in batteries, especially in electronic goods. In recent years, lithium has acquired an additional momentum from its centrality to electric vehicles.Among minerals, lithium offers one of the highest energy-to-weight performance—a lithium-ion battery’s energy density is 260-270 Wh/kg, compared to a lead-acid battery’s 50-100 Wh/kg. That makes it ideal to drive the electric vehicle (EV) transition globally. India is likely to be a big EV consumer. With its latest discovery, it is also looking to be an integral part of the production chain.

