Why we still have to rely on hydel power

India, the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after the US and China, plans to add 45 gigawatts (GW) of hydropower capacity to its energy basket. Unless low-cost grid scale battery storage solutions are available, hydropower projects are ideal to meet peak load compared to thermal power plants because of their ability to provide electricity to the grid within three to five minutes from being switched on. These plants can be swiftly turned on and off, compared to thermal power plants, which take around four hours to be brought online if the boilers are lit and a day in the event of a cold start. In comparison, gas-fuelled projects take around 30 minutes to come online. Also, India does not have large natural gas production capacity.

