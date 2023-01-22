Will using more biofuels be good for the environment? Two experts square off

Early studies that showed slim benefits for corn ethanol are out of date with modern ethanol refineries, many of which use wood and natural gas as fuel instead of older plants that used coal. The plants have better efficiency in the fermentation process and take advantage of reductions in carbon emissions across the energy system. New studies show that the carbon benefits are much larger than the early estimates, so corn-ethanol production has paid off whatever carbon debt came initially from clearing the land, reducing emissions overall year after year.

