Jumpstarting wind energy: Govt plans new blueprint to put the wind back in the sails of the sector
The Union government aims to revive India's wind power sector by addressing grid connectivity, land acquisition, and unsigned power purchase agreements. A task force will tackle these issues to achieve 100 GW capacity by 2030.
NEW DELHI: The Union government is working on a blueprint to revive the once-buoyant wind power sector by addressing vexed issues plaguing the space. These include the lack of grid connectivity, land acquisition problems, unsigned power purchase agreements (PPAs), improper scheduling and forecasting of wind energy, lack of coordination between states, and distribution companies not procuring electricity from renewable energy projects, said three people with knowledge of the development.