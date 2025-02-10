India considers domestic content requirement for wind power generation

"The Indian wind energy sector has been largely self-sufficient and significantly indigenous over the last decade," said Narayan Kumar, CEO of Kshema Power & Infrastructure Co. Pvt. Ltd, a green EPC services provider. "There are a few components like castings where we lack scale, raw materials used in permanent magnets and sub-components used in blades and nacelles which are not produced in India. Raw materials for permanent magnets and castings need to be sourced from China as it is the most cost effective source for these products," Kumar said.