Wind-solar hybrid pipeline of 15GW makes it a key renewable energy segment

The tariff that developers can offer their customers is key to determining the success of these projects. “We expect WSH tariffs to be in the ₹2.8-2.9 per kWh range, with a wind-heavy WSH configuration. We believe WSH pricing will become more competitive if the co-location clause (necessitating the wind and solar components to be located at the same place) is removed," said Pinal Mehta, Associate Director, Crisil Research. In the case of WSH-with-storage projects, Crisil believes the weighted average tariff (peak and offpeak) of ₹4.04- 4.30 per kWh, as discovered in recent bids, is competitive with thermal power tariffs, which are about ₹4.4 per kWh. Nevertheless, land availability and policies such as co-location will remain key monitorables for the viability of WSH projects. Other challenges, including adequate transmission infrastructure and technical issues such as grid balancing, would need to be addressed, too.