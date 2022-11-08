Windfall tax not much of a bonanza for government

The Centre expects excise duty mop-up to be 18-19% lower than the budget target for the fiscal, with overall indirect taxes to grow 8-10% over the budgeted goal for the fiscal. This means duty collections will be close to ₹63,000 crore lower at ₹2.71 trillion from the budget estimate. “While we are looking at an 18-19% loss in excise duty, better-than-expected goods and services tax collections will help offset it. So, overall, there will be an 8-10% growth in indirect tax mop-up," he added.

