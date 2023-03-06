Windfall taxes on energy companies are a bad idea

The European Commission says that renewable producers, which are also benefiting from high prices, should pay up too. This is doubly misguided. If even clean-energy companies have their profits seized during periods of shortages then the incentive to solve renewables’ intermittency problem, for example by making batteries better or by storing energy as hydrogen, will be blunted. And it is not just power shortages that need to be plugged as economies move to net zero. The private sector will need to find ways around shortages of everything from the minerals used in electric cars to the balsa wood used in wind turbines. It is a fantasy to think that the vast investments that are necessary will happen if the most innovative firms worry that their profits could be seized when their bets pay off.