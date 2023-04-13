NEW DELHI : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar became the first Indian Foreign Minister to visit Mozambique since 2010 when his plane touched down in Maputo, the country’s capital, on Thursday. His visit signifies New Delhi’s push to develop Africa as a key partner by aggressively opening diplomatic missions and boosting its profile as a security partner.

“During the visit EAM will call on top leadership and also co-chair the 5th Session of the Joint Commission Meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister Ms. Veronica Macamo. He is also expected to meet several other Ministers and representatives of the Assembly of Mozambique," according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

EAM will also interact with the Indian diaspora based in Mozambique, said India’s Foreign Ministry.

However, energy security will be a top priority for India’s Foreign Minister as he meets Mozambique’s top leadership. India is currently ramping up efforts to resume operations at a gas project in a terrorist-affected province of Mozambique where an ONGC Videsh-led Indian consortium has a 30% stake. The $20 billion ‘Offshore Area 1’ project has been under force majeure since April 2021, following attacks by Islamic State terrorists in the coastal town of Palma in Cabo Delgado province.

Total E&P Mozambique Area 1 Limitada, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, holds 26.5% in the plant. Force majeure is a clause that allows removal of liability for natural disasters and catastrophes created by humans. Three state-run companies hold a total of 30% stake in the project. ONGC Videsh holds 16%, while BPRL Ventures Mozambique BV, a subsidiary of BPCL, and Oil India Ltd hold 10% and 4% respectively.

Mint had earlier reported that efforts have been underway to resume operations for the past few months amid volatility in the global energy market and concerns over low availability of gas due to the Ukraine war. Restarting the project would be of interest to India given that LNG gas exports from Mozambique would take just three days to arrive in India. This would significantly add to the availability of LNG in the country. Mint also reported that a team from India would be sent to Mozambique to assess the feasibility of restarting operations on the project, which is operated by TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies also has been making efforts to resume operations at the plant. In February, the chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne, visited Cabo Delgado to review the security and humanitarian situation and he entrusted Jean-Christophe Rufin, an expert in humanitarian action and human rights, with an independent mission to assess the humanitarian situation in Cabo Delgado. Efforts have been underway to resume operations for the past few months amid volatility in the global energy market and concerns over low availability of gas due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The quest for sourcing more LNG comes as India has been trying to widen its source base for its energy needs. The country currently depends on imports for as much as 85% of its oil needs and 55% of its natural gas demand. So far in FY23 (April-January), India has imported LNG worth $14.88 billion, 36.46% higher than $10.90 billion during the corresponding period of FY22. Qatar has been the largest supplier to India so far, followed by UAE and the US.