With energy security in mind, Jaishankar visits Mozambique

Mint had earlier reported that efforts have been underway to resume operations for the past few months amid volatility in the global energy market and concerns over low availability of gas due to the Ukraine war. Restarting the project would be of interest to India given that LNG gas exports from Mozambique would take just three days to arrive in India. This would significantly add to the availability of LNG in the country. Mint also reported that a team from India would be sent to Mozambique to assess the feasibility of restarting operations on the project, which is operated by TotalEnergies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}