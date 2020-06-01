With eye on increasing discom presence, Tata Power to raise capital limits

In May, Union power minister Raj Kumar Singh announced that India will privatise all electricity distribution companies (discoms) in the Union Territories. Discoms in the union territories come under the administration of the central government while the respective state governments govern those in the states. This means that the discoms in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, and Puducherry will soon be up for grabs to the private sector.