Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually met chief executives of global oil majors including world’s biggest oil producer, Saudi Arabian Oil Co.' (Saudi Aramco) president and chief executive officer (CEO) Amin Nasser, Russia’s OAO Rosneft chairman and CEO Igor Sechin and London-based BP Plc’ CEO Bernard Looney among others.

This is the sixth such meeting that the Prime Minister Modi held with CEOs of energy majors, which was also attended by Schlumberger Ltd’s CEO Olivier Le Peuch, Honeywell’ president and CEO Bryan Glover, Reliance Industries Ltd’ chairman Mukesh Ambani and Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal. This meeting was held in the backdrop of India reeling under high transportation fuel prices. India’s petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri also attemded the meeting.

"There should be a balance between the interest of producers and consumers which is needed to sustain the global economy's growth post the pandemic," said an Indian goverment official aware of the deliberations at the meeting.

Speaking at the Fifth India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, Puri said, “India believes that access to energy must be affordable and reliable."

This comes at a time when India has been making repeated appeals to the Opec- plus grouping that also includes Russia to up production, as the global energy markets across fuel sources including crude oil, gas and coal that have been on a boil due to inadequate investments in view of the energy transition.

“We have always been the source of security to oil markets," said Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman on Wednesday at India Energy Forum.

With India’s domestic energy production being low, energy security is an important focus area for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government as was articulated by PM Modi in his Independence Day speech on 15 August.

“We need to accept that the world needs a reliable supply of oil and gas until we can build new energy infrastructure," Puri said according to a statement from India’s ministry of petroleum and natural gas.

Following the covid outbreak, crude prices for Indian basket of crude had plunged to $19.90 in April last year during the first wave. The prices since then have rallied and was $73.13 a barrel in September, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. India spent $62.71 billion on crude oil imports in 2020-21, $101.4 billion in 2019-20 and $111.9 billion in 2018-19.

“Shri Puri said that the current levels of oil and gas prices are too high. India is 85% dependent on imported oil while the import dependence is about 55% for gas. He said that 20% of the country’s import bill is from these items. The import bill of these items has almost gone up by almost three times in last quarter compared to last year’s corresponding quarter. He said that the extreme volatility and high prices have led to surge in the domestic prices of hydrocarbon fuels," the statement said.

India is a key refining hub in Asia, with an installed capacity of over 249.36 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) through 23 refineries. India’s domestic oil production continued to falter in August with the crude oil production down 2.29% as compared to the corresponding period last year. However, according to the monthly production report released by ministry of petroleum and natural gas, there was an 20.23% increase in gas production in August.

“The high prices of oil has impact on the economies, leading to surge in inflation and affecting the logistics cost. Describing the situation as the wakeup call, Shri Puri said that if prices are not brought under control, global economic recovery could be fragile. He underlined that prices have to be predictable, dependable and stable. This may also impact the producers in the long run, he added. Shri Puri said that OPEC+ countries should factor in the sentiments of the consuming countries," the statement added.

These is also a growing demand for the Centre and the states to cut fuel taxes. The average share of central excise duty on petroleum products was 12% in the gross revenue collection for the period 2017-18 to 2020-21. The central excise duty collected from petroleum products for 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 is Rs2.35 trillion, Rs1.97 trillion and Rs3.44 trillion respectively.

“We are very proud that you have entrusted us to serve as a key supplier to India’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves. We are proud to include Indian companies as concession partners in our upstream assets, and as major investors in our downstream value chain. And we are proud that India is now our number one LNG customer," added UAE’ Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

Adnoc is one of the only two firms to commit to India’s crude oil reserve programme till date. Also, Saudi Aramco also partnered with Indian state-run oil companies for setting up the world's largest oil refinery and petrochemical complex in Ratnagiri. The project has hit the skids, after protests from farmers and Shiv Sena which is in power in Maharashtra with its alliance partners.

