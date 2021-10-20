With global oil prices on rise, PM Modi meets global oil majors' chief executives

“Shri Puri said that the current levels of oil and gas prices are too high. India is 85% dependent on imported oil while the import dependence is about 55% for gas. He said that 20% of the country’s import bill is from these items. The import bill of these items has almost gone up by almost three times in last quarter compared to last year’s corresponding quarter. He said that the extreme volatility and high prices have led to surge in the domestic prices of hydrocarbon fuels," the statement said.