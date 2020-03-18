NEW DELHI : Global oil prices remained suppressed with countries going into a lockdown due to concerns over the Covid-19 outbreak. The global crude oil markets on Wednesday were marked by uncertainty with the West Texas intermediate (WTI) trading at $25.01 per barrel.

The international benchmark Brent was trading at $29.18 per barrel, far below the highs of $147 per barrel touched in July 2008. Oil prices may further go down, with Goldman Sachs expecting prices to touch the $20 per barrel mark. Analysts believe that the current oil supply surplus situation is possibly the worst ever recorded.

The unfolding scenario has turned the oil markets on its head, with major energy consuming economies recalibrating their sourcing strategy in the backdrop of growing concerns over a deep global recession. From the US President Donald Trump calling for crude oil purchase to fill in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to India exploring ways to leverage the depressed prices to fill in its ambitious and costly Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves (ISPR) programme.

“The convergence of geopolitics, economic slowdown, and the Covid-19 pandemic should keep oil prices low for a long while from here," Crisil wrote in a report.

Growing concerns over the Covid-19 outbreak and surplus production from Saudi Arabia, UAE and Russia have roiled the global crude oil markets. The build-up will affect US shale oil producers, in the run-up to US presidential elections slated for November.

Experts are of the opinion that the global oil demand for the March-April period could come down by around 10 million barrels per day (mbpd). This assumes significance given that the daily global demand was around 101 mbpd.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has made the already subdued demand outlook even grimmer. The spread has led to demand disruption in major crude oil-consuming nations," the Crisil report said and added, “Some countries/regions with increasing Covid-19 cases such as the US, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, and now even India, account for 71% of the global economy. The spread of the virus would deal a severe blow to their industries and supply chains, and impact oil demand from these geographies."

With the global oil prices taking a beating, there is an increasing demand from various quarters for the Indian government to trigger a stimulus by passing on a larger quantum of benefits to consumers.

This comes in the backdrop of falling oil prices bringing in unexpected tailwinds for the Narendra Modi administration to boost sluggish tax revenues amid an economic slowdown. India is the world’s third-largest crude oil buyer and the fourth-largest liquefied natural gas importer.

India may take a middle path of absorbing some of the gains from lower oil prices for its financial health and let some part be passed on to consumers, thereby facilitating the optics of a tax increase on autofuel more acceptable.

While the petrol and diesel prices have come down to Rs69.59 per litre and Rs62.29 per litre, respectively, in Delhi, the tax component on petrol and diesel is around 54% and 46%, respectively. Retail prices of petrol and diesel in India track global prices, not crude, but are broadly linked to crude oil price trends.

“The government will benefit by hiking taxes on oil, while consumers will enjoy some trickle-down benefit of lower fuel prices," the Crisil report said.

The opposition parties have been protesting against the government’s decision to increase excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs3 each per litre, taking advantage of the reduction in global oil prices. On Saturday, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs in two separate notifications raised the additional excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs1 each and the special additional excise duty on the two fuels by Rs2 each. The low price of oil could also tempt states to consider raising the value-added tax on auto fuels.

The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which averaged $56.43 and $69.88 per barrel in FY18 and FY19, respectively, averaged $65.52 in December, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell. The price was $30.16 a barrel on 17 March. The Indian basket represents the average of Oman, Dubai and Brent crude.