World Bank plans $100-mn guarantee scheme for solar rooftop projects

The World Bank has been associated with India’s green economy finance and in 2016 had launched a $625 million lending programme with SBI for rooftop solar units for the commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. The loans helped develop India’s commercial and industrial solar segment. However, while the segment has been able to tap financing, small firms have been unable to do so to the desired level. “The programme includes a $10 million first loss mechanism for MSMEs, which has been instrumental in kick-starting the rooftop solar market for MSMEs in India," the spokesperson said.