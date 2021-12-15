Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World's largest green hydrogen microgrid projects to come up in this Indian city

World’s largest green hydrogen microgrid projects to come up in this Indian city

This unique project configuration is designed in-house by NTPC
1 min read . 01:08 PM IST Livemint

It is a unique project for India and would open doors for decarbonising the far-off regions of the country like Ladakh, J&K etc

NTPC has awarded a project of “Standalone Fuel-Cell based Micro-grid with hydrogen production using electrolyser in NTPC Guest House at Simhadri (near Visakhapatnam)". It is India’s first Green Hydrogen based Energy Storage Project. It would be a precursor to large scale hydrogen energy storage projects and would be useful for studying and deploying multiple microgrids in various off-grid and strategic locations of the country.

The hydrogen would be produced using the advanced 240 kW Solid Oxide Electrolyser by taking input power from the nearby Floating Solar project. The hydrogen produced during sunshine hours would be stored at high pressure and would be electrified using a 50 kW Solid Oxide Fuel Cell. The system would work in standalone mode from 5 PM in the evening to 7 AM in the morning.

This unique project configuration is designed in-house by NTPC. It is a unique project for India and would open doors for decarbonising the far-off regions of the country like Ladakh, J&K etc., hitherto dependent on diesel generators. 

