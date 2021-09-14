World’s oil supply pressured by Hurricane Ida, other outages

Oil prices edged higher Tuesday, with Brent crude, the global benchmark, up 0.3% at $73.72 a barrel. U.S. crude futures rose 0.2% to $70.57 a barrel, with around 40% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico production remaining out of action in the aftermath of Ida, according to Dutch bank ING. Around 26 million barrels of crude production have been lost since late August, ING added. Investors were also watching for any impact from Hurricane Nicholas, which made landfall on the Texas coast early Tuesday.