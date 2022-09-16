Your utility bill is going to hurt, but the market might benefit3 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 12:50 AM IST
Lingering high electricity prices should spark conversations about optimal electricity-market design.
Thanks to cheap natural gas, electricity prices have been a relatively stable part of Americans’ budgets for many years. But the commodity’s price surge this year could lead to a rude awakening for consumers and a moment of reflection for policy makers.