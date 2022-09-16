Your utility bill is going to hurt, but the market might benefit

Will utility sticker shock lead to any changes? In the years following the 2006 jump, Prof. Borenstein said there were discussions around the country about switching deregulated markets back to regulated ones. States such as Illinois, Maryland and Maine were among those considering ways to roll back deregulation. But when natural-gas prices declined sharply starting in 2009, electricity prices fell for deregulated markets, and policy makers’ attention turned elsewhere. Deregulation doesn’t have a great record of being consumer-friendly: An April 2022 working paper published by the MIT Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research found that deregulation in U.S. power markets actually increased electricity prices for consumers even as costs to produce power in those markets declined modestly. The paper found that markups overrode efficiency gains.