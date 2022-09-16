Your utility bill is going to hurt, but the market might benefit
Lingering high electricity prices should spark conversations about optimal electricity-market design.
Thanks to cheap natural gas, electricity prices have been a relatively stable part of Americans’ budgets for many years. But the commodity’s price surge this year could lead to a rude awakening for consumers and a moment of reflection for policy makers.
Consumers spent 16% more on utility payments in August than they had a year earlier, according to Bank of America. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said last week that it expects retail electricity prices to surge 7.5% this year. That would be the biggest percentage jump since 2006, when prices rose 10.4% in tandem with rising natural-gas prices—the culprit this time, too. The price of natural gas, which accounts for 38% of U.S. power generation, has more than doubled so far this year.
The price jump has real potential to hurt wallets: Americans in 2021 spent an average of $166.50 a month on electricity and gas bills, accounting for about 3% of expenditures, according to survey data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Gasoline tends to be a slightly larger cost for the average consumer, accounting for roughly $179 a month (or 3.2% of expenditures). For lower-income consumers, though—a group that includes retirees—electricity accounts for a slightly higher share of spending than gasoline, the BLS survey shows.
The degree of that electricity sticker shock will vary by region depending on two variables: How much the region relies on natural gas for electricity and how its power market is structured. In New England, for example, residential electricity prices are expected to increase by 15% this year, the largest rise among regions tracked by the EIA. New England not only depends on natural gas for 52% of its power but is also deregulated at the wholesale level.
In deregulated markets such as ISO-New England, wholesale power prices are determined by the marginal cost of generation, which tends to be natural gas, whereas in regulated markets they are determined by the average cost of generation, which includes low-marginal-cost sources such as hydroelectricity and nuclear energy, according to Severin Borenstein, energy economist at the Haas School of Business at University of California, Berkeley. The rise in power prices is expected to be much milder in regulated states: The region with the lowest expected increase, 3%, is the so-called West North Central region, which comprises only states that have regulated power markets, including Iowa, Kansas and Minnesota.
Will utility sticker shock lead to any changes? In the years following the 2006 jump, Prof. Borenstein said there were discussions around the country about switching deregulated markets back to regulated ones. States such as Illinois, Maryland and Maine were among those considering ways to roll back deregulation. But when natural-gas prices declined sharply starting in 2009, electricity prices fell for deregulated markets, and policy makers’ attention turned elsewhere. Deregulation doesn’t have a great record of being consumer-friendly: An April 2022 working paper published by the MIT Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research found that deregulation in U.S. power markets actually increased electricity prices for consumers even as costs to produce power in those markets declined modestly. The paper found that markups overrode efficiency gains.
Europe is in far worse shape following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and imposition of gas-supply restrictions. Its next steps—and the lessons that follow—will be a useful reference point for the U.S. The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a temporary revenue cap on lower-cost power generators such as solar, wind and nuclear. Such a cap would prevent low-cost generators from reaping the price at which the marginal producer of electricity (often natural gas) bids. A longer-term cap, however, would risk discouraging investment in renewable energy.
The one silver lining to the utility-bill shock could be that it shines a light on market-design flaws that low natural-gas prices have previously masked.