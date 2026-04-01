Your vehicle gets new petrol today as India implements E20 fuel mandate - What's the difference

Effective today, Centre has rolled out a new fuel mandate requiring petrol pumps nationwide to supply E20 fuel with a minimum octane rating of 95 RON. This marks a significant milestone in India’s ethanol blending programme, aimed at promoting cleaner transportation, reducing dependence on crude oil imports, and enhancing energy security.
As per the 17 February notification, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas instructed the oil companies to supply petrol blended with up to 20% ethanol. The fuel must also comply with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications to maintain uniformity across the country. However, there might be some exemptions in specific regions or exceptional situations for a limited period.
The 95 RON requirement enhances the fuel’s ability to resist engine knocking—a condition that can cause irregular combustion, reduced efficiency, and potential long-term damage to the engine. Regular petrol in India has an octane rating of about 91–92 RON, while ethanol naturally has a much higher octane level of around 108 RON. With a 20% ethanol blend, the overall octane level rises noticeably.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday noted that ethanol blending in petrol has helped India reduce its dependence on crude oil imports.
"The expansion of modern connectivity will give a boost to the potential of the food processing sector in Western UP, thereby facilitating access to global markets. I want to thank farmers, as the ethanol produced from your produce has helped reduce the country's dependence on crude oil. Had it not been for this blending with petrol, we would have had to import 4.5 crore barrels - that is, 700 crore litres - from abroad. The nation has benefited from its farmers' hard work, while the farmers themselves have also reaped rewards. This money, which was saved, could otherwise have flowed out of the country," the Prime Minister said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Phase I of the Noida International Airport in Jewar
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