‘Never waste a good crisis’: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath outlines alternative amid fuel shortage due to war in West Asia

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath believes that India must turn this fuel shortage crisis due to the war in the Middle East into an opportunity to develop locally produced alternatives such as biogas.
“What's happening in the Gulf is a reminder of how critically dependent India is on a single region for most of its energy. Most of our crude and natural gas (LPG, CNG) is imported, and our vulnerability to disruption in these imports is obvious,” he stated in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on 20 March.
Noting that India's dependence on energy imports from the region have adversely impacted critical services, he outlined alternatives that the country can tap into for long-term resilience. Notably, Kamath is also founder and backer of the Rainmatter India fund for climate, deeptech, fintech, health and media, which backs companies in the biogas space.
“As the saying goes, never waste a good crisis. Now is when we should focus on alternatives like biogas, which we can produce locally and is also more environmentally friendly. India is currently tapping less than 1% of its biogas production potential. It is also important to continue efforts, even after the crisis has passed, to build long-term resilience,” he pointed out.
Kamath disclosed that Rainmatter fund backs a few companies in the space — Akshaykalpa, Farmwatt, Hasirudala, and Wisebin, but added that the sector needs more investment. “To actually move the needle … needs policy and capital at scale,” he added.
Kamath linked a 17 March blogpost from Zerodha / Rainmatter on the topic, which explored why biogas is the bet to make for India's energy security and its role in the country’s long-term energy mix.
Case in point: In Lambra Kangri village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, a cooperative biogas plant has piped cooking gas to 44 homes for close to a decade. Households pay ₹200–300/month; compared to an LPG cylinder, which costs ₹700 or more. The slurry sells as a biofertilizer. The plant pays for itself.
Example: It noted that partner Akshaykalpa has over 1,750 farmers in this network across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.
Example: Hasiru Dala Innovations and Carbon Masters' JV called Sustainable Impacts has built this model in Bengaluru. They operate a few licensed wet waste processing facilities in the city authorized to handle organic waste from bulk generators and direct supply to hotels, restaurants, and industries as a substitute for LPG and CNG.
Nexus Novus and Wisebin JV, backed by Rainmatter, operates India’s first integrated waste management facility associated with an airport, processing 20 to 30 tonnes of waste per day at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.
The report noted that potential for biogas in India is huge. We at present have around 100 large-scale operational CBG plants and there is “significant catching up to do”. The CBG production potential from domestic organic waste alone is estimated at 62 MMT annually, against current output that is less than 1% of that figure.
In comparison, Europe has over 1,300 operational biomethane plants, where Germany runs more than 200. Further, China is also targeting 20 billion cubic meters of bio-natural gas annually by 2030, scaling industrial production aggressively despite most of its existing biogas infrastructure still being small and rural.
The report added that industry experts estimate with successful implementation, India can realize 15-20% of its total CBG potential (equivalent to 8-12 million metric tonnes per annum) within the next seven to eight years.
“The disruption of the past few weeks, whatever its duration, has made the strategic case clearer than ever. India cannot afford to leave 62 MMT of domestic biogas potential sitting largely untapped while it imports over half its natural gas requirements,” the report added.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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