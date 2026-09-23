Mint Explainer | What 20-year environmental clearances mean for India’s ports

Vijay C Roy
3 min read23 Sep 2026, 12:01 PM IST
logo
The longer validity period is intended to reduce repeated clearance-related procedures for projects with long construction and commissioning timelines.(Bloomberg)
Summary
The Centre has doubled the validity of environmental clearances for ports, harbours and related projects, while allowing two further five-year extensions subject to environmental scrutiny.

The Centre has doubled the validity of environmental clearances for ports, harbours, and related projects to 20 years, easing a regulatory constraint on infrastructure projects that can take years to build and operationalize. The new rules also allow two further extensions of up to five years each, subject to environmental scrutiny.

The changes, notified by the environment ministry on Monday, amend the 2006 Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification that governs the country’s environmental-clearance process. Here’s what changes and why it matters.

What has changed?

The Centre has doubled the validity of environmental clearances for ports, harbours, breakwaters and dredging projects from 10 years to 20 years.

The clearance can then be extended by another five years, subject to an assessment of whether existing environmental safeguards remain adequate. A second five-year extension may be allowed in deserving cases where the project has not been operationalised during the first extension.

Under the 2006 EIA notification, clearances for ports and harbours were initially valid for 10 years, with provision for a further one-year extension. Once that period expired, project proponents had to obtain a fresh environmental clearance.

Why was the validity period reviewed?

The environment ministry received requests from stakeholders and the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways to rationalise the existing validity period. The issue was subsequently examined by the sectoral Expert Appraisal Committee and the ministry’s expert advisory committee.

The sectoral committee initially recommended a 15-year validity, extendable by five years. A draft notification was published on 20 May 2026, inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders within 60 days.

Also Read | Climate action ahoy! The world’s ports are fast going electric

The ministry of ports, shipping and waterways subsequently asked the environment ministry to reconsider the validity period for environmental and Coastal Regulation Zone clearances, seeking a period aligned with the project period, or 30 years, whichever was higher, similar to the provision for mining projects.

After considering public comments and the views of the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, the committee recommended increasing the validity of clearances for ports and waterways to 20 years.

Why retain conditions on extensions?

The longer validity does not remove environmental scrutiny. Extensions beyond the initial 20-year period remain conditional on an examination of environmental safeguards.

For the first five-year extension, appraisal committees must assess whether existing safeguards remain adequate and add new safeguards to the Environmental Management Plan, if necessary.

A further five-year extension may be considered in deserving cases where a project still cannot be operationalised within the first extended period. The Expert Appraisal Committee or State Level Expert Appraisal Committee may examine the project and recommend the extension. This too is conditional on a review of environmental safeguards.

What does it mean for port development?

For port developers, the immediate change is regulatory certainty. Large port projects can involve substantial investment and take years to reach full operational capacity. Extending the validity of an environmental clearance reduces the risk that developers will have to seek repeated extensions simply because construction or commissioning takes longer than originally anticipated.

“The extension of the environmental clearance validity for ports and harbours will promote ease of doing business by providing greater regulatory certainty to project developers,” said Rajiv Jalota, former chairman, Mumbai Port Trust, Mumbai Port Authority.

Also Read | Centre to fast-track environment clearance for new businesses

“It will save considerable time otherwise spent seeking repeated clearances and reduce procedural delays. Given the long gestation period and phased development of port projects, the longer validity will provide greater investment certainty and encourage private-sector participation, while allowing projects to plan capacity expansion and infrastructure development over a longer horizon,” Jalota added.

What does it mean for infrastructure?

The amendment brings the validity of environmental clearances closer to the longer development timelines of large infrastructure projects, particularly those built and expanded in phases.

For port developers, this could reduce the need to seek fresh clearances merely because an earlier validity period has expired. That could reduce administrative delays and make investment and capacity planning easier over a longer horizon.

The longer validity could also support private investment in capital-intensive infrastructure, where construction and capacity expansion can span several years. But the change does not eliminate environmental scrutiny: capacity additions and other changes beyond specified thresholds would continue to require fresh environmental scrutiny or amendments to existing clearances.

Also Read | Climate-resilient ports: India drafts indigenous code to build breakwaters

About the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.