Rich harvest for investment banks as IPOs, block sales bloom
Samiksha Goel , Priyamvada C , Dipti Sharma 5 min read 04 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryThe current year has seen a wave of activity in India’s IPO market as a result of strong investor interest.
Investment banks reaped a record harvest in terms of underwriting fees in the first nine months of 2024, a year that saw companies such as Ola Electric, FirstCry, Awfis and Ixigo march to the market.
