The optimism is largely fuelled by strong inflows from domestic investors which is driving demand, said Bhavesh Shah, managing director and head of investment banking at Equirus. "On the supply side, we’re seeing the emergence of promising business models that are IPO-worthy. It would be hard to predict the short-term performance of the secondary market, the capital market sentiment and hence the IPO market as well. However, structurally, the trend seems to be very strong as IPOs seem to be a win-win for companies to raise funds and investors to deploy funds lucratively," Shah said.