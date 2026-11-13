Ethanol boom gives animal feed makers a cheaper alternative to soybean meal

Vijay C RoyDhirendra Kumar
3 min read13 Nov 2026, 08:26 PM IST
logo
DDGS has already replaced an average of around 25% of traditional soybean meal used in organized feed mills, although substitution rates vary across animal feed segments.
Summary
Rising supplies of DDGS, a by-product of grain-based ethanol production, are helping poultry, dairy and aquaculture feed manufacturers cut costs, with potential implications for domestic soybean meal demand.

NEW DELHI: India's expanding ethanol programme is creating a cheaper source of protein for the animal feed industry. Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS), a by-product of grain-based ethanol production, is gaining ground as an alternative to soybean meal in poultry, dairy and aquaculture feed. The shift could lower feed costs and reshape demand for soybean meal, a key ingredient whose domestic production is declining, industry experts said.

The economics are driving the adoption. Soybean meal, which contains 45-48% protein, costs 55-59 per kg. Rice-based DDGS offers 45-50% protein at 25-29 per kg, while maize-based DDGS, with 28-32% protein, costs 12.5-15.5 per kg, according to data shared by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), an apex trade and investment promotion organization.

DDGS has already replaced an average of around 25% of traditional soybean meal used in organized feed mills, although substitution rates vary across animal feed segments. At current production levels of 3.5-4.0 million tonnes, according to data from the Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association (GEMA), the ethanol by-product is estimated to displace 1.2-1.5 million tonnes of soybean meal annually in the domestic feed market, experts said.

Also Read | E20 petrol row: Keralam tightens checks after Karnataka flags excess ethanol

Industry estimates peg soymeal requirement of the animal feed industry at around 6 million tonnes.

DDGS is finding applications across animal feed segments. Poultry feed manufacturers are replacing 10-20% of soybean meal in broiler and layer rations. In dairy, its high by-pass protein and energy content allow feed formulators to replace 30-50% of soybean meal or oil cakes in cattle concentrate feed. Aquaculture producers are also substituting 15-25% of soy protein with rice- or corn-based DDGS in fish and shrimp feed, potentially reducing feed costs by 8-12% per kg of weight gain.

The shift comes as domestic soybean meal production faces pressure. US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) September estimates put India's soybean meal production at 7.86 million tonnes in fiscal year 2025-26, down from 8.7 million tonnes in 2024-25. Production is projected to decline further to around 7.02 million tonnes in 2026-27. Domestic consumption is estimated at 6.75 million tonnes in 2025-26, while soybean meal exports are estimated at 1.24 million tonnes in 2025-26 and projected at around 1 million tonnes in 2026-27.

Ethanol’s by-product

“Annual DDGS production by grain-based ethanol manufacturers is estimated at 3.5-4 million tonnes, of which around 600,000-700,000 tonnes is exported. As the ethanol blending programme expands, DDGS is emerging as a high-protein alternative to conventional soybean-based feed. Industry estimates suggest it is already replacing around 10-15% of soybean meal in animal feed formulations,” said CK Jain, President, Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association (GEMA).

Also Read | IOCL, HPCL petrol samples record over 30% ethanol: K'taka govt

Produced by fermenting starch from maize or damaged food grains into ethanol, DDGS is the residual material left after the process, containing concentrated proteins, fats and minerals.

“As the ethanol blending program continues to scale, DDGS has emerged as a high-protein, cost-effective alternative to traditional soy-based feeds. This market transformation not only optimizes raw material economics for livestock and poultry producers but also strengthens the broader bio-economy by aligning agricultural processing with sustainable feed innovation,” said Mohit Singla, chairman, Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI).

“DDGS is emerging as a cost-effective domestic alternative to soybean meal, helping feed manufacturers diversify sourcing and manage raw material costs. Its growing availability alongside ethanol production can strengthen India's animal feed supply chain,” said Suresh Deora, former chairman of the Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers' Association (CLFMA).

Also Read | Govt curbs sugar diversion for ethanol, mills warn of losses during surplus year

“DDGS, whether corn-or rice-based, has to be consistent in quality. The poultry sector needs a highly consistent product, and the same applies to large and small animals, as feed formulations cannot be changed frequently,” said Ricky Thaper, Joint Secretary, Poultry Federation of India, an industry association representing stakeholders in the poultry sector.

“Every batch of DDGS must be tested, and the test report should be shared with the buyer. This is important to build confidence among buyers,” he said.

About the Authors

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.