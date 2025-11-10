Electric tractor sales barely take off even with state sops as farmer awareness remains low
Summary
Only 26 electric tractors have been sold in India this fiscal year, compared to half a million diesel units, hindered by inadequate charging infrastructure and high costs. Sales remain low, particularly in key agricultural states, highlighting challenges in technology and adoption among farmers.
New Delhi: Only 26 electric tractors have been sold in India so far this fiscal year compared with about half a million diesel units sold in the same period as lack of adequate charging infrastructure in rural areas remains a key challenge.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story