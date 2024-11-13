EU's data privacy laws stymie India's investigation into airline bomb hoax calls
Summary
- Stringent privacy controls implemented by the EU, coupled with the lack of an India-EU bilateral cross-border sensitive data treaty like the US Cloud Act, is hurting India's pursuit of perpetrators of bombing hoaxes.
New Delhi: India’s hunt for the perpetrators of multiple bombing threats that significantly disrupted the domestic aviation and hospitality sectors has hit a roadblock in Europe, where most of the hoax calls are said to have been made through virtual private networks.