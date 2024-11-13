EU's data privacy laws stymie India's investigation into airline bomb hoax calls

“India has currently hit a roadblock in the European Union, with France and Germany being among the nations that have cited clauses under the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Act," one official said. “The reasoning offered to India is that the EU would need specific warrants pointing at perpetrators for the EU to enable pursuit of the investigation further. But in the case of this investigation, it’s difficult to point at one particular perpetrator—and this has led India's investigation of those suspected to be behind the bomb hoaxes to a standstill."