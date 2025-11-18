EU plans to curb aluminum scrap exports next year
Summary
European Commission says it is concerned rising outflows could leave Europe short of a critical input for its decarbonization efforts.
The European Commission plans to restrict exports of aluminum scrap amid concerns that rising outflows of the resource could leave Europe short of a critical input for its decarbonization efforts.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story