EU aims to cut red tape, boost funding to lure tech startups
Summary
Regulatory fragmentation and inadequate financing were holding back growth for startups, the European Commission said.
The European Union set out plans to slash regulation and set up a special fund to attract tech startups as the bloc plays catchup with the U.S. on financing and innovation.
