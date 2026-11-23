Europe’s carmakers, losing ground to Chinese rivals, are cutting costs and sitting on deals, leaving four of India’s largest engineering research and development (ER&D) firms with a tepid second quarter.
L&T Technology Services Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, and Tata Elxsi Ltd ended the September quarter with $317 million, $178 million, $177 million, and $110 million, respectively. While LTTS, Tata Elxsi, and Tata Technologies grew sequentially by 2.3%, 3.4%, and 1.4%, respectively, KPIT’s revenue was unchanged.