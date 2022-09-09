European energy crisis could wreak havoc on chemical producers

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said that further cuts in Russian gas supplies could wreak havoc on European chemicals producers, which are highly dependent on natural gas. As a result, in Europe, the production of various energy-intensive chemicals such as ammonia, caprolactam, methanol, melamine, etc. has been slashed by more than 50% in some cases of the available capacity, as per industry reports, they added.

