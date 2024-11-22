Industry
Demand from European markets fuels recovery in India’s textile exports amid Bangladesh crisis
Summary
- Ready-made garments led the surge, contributing $3.18 billion. Cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups, and handloom products followed.
Indian textile exports are showing signs of recovery in FY25, with demand from European markets playing a crucial role in boosting figures, according to data from the ministry of commerce and industry.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more