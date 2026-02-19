Mint Explainer | What India’s uneven EV adoption means for the next phase of green mobility
Radhika P Nair 7 min read 19 Feb 2026, 05:45 am IST
Summary
Adoption data shows that EVs are beginning to shape India’s emissions profile in small but visible ways. However, that impact is concentrated in specific segments rather than evenly distributed across the transport system.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s electric vehicle transition has firmly moved from policy ambition to measurable on-ground outcomes. More than a decade after the launch of the National Electric Mobility Mission, segment-wise adoption data now offers a clearer view of how the transition is unfolding.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story