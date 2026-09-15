Tata, Adani, Reliance triple their EV charging points in 3 years

Ayaan Kartik
5 min read15 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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The Tata Group’s Tata Power leads with 7,700 charging points across the country.
Summary
The number of EV charging points installed by these three groups has grown 21% from FY25, when the cumulative was 15,651 and by 67% from FY24, when their total was 11,356. From the total of 5,438 in FY23, the network has grown 280%.

New Delhi: India's largest conglomerates, including Tata, Adani and Reliance, have rapidly expanded their electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, with their combined installed charging points more than tripling to 19,000 over the past three years, as they look to challenge public sector undertakings (PSUs), who continue to dominate the ecosystem.

According to data reviewed by Mint from annual reports of the companies and their executives, these conglomerates have accelerated the push over the last few years, and the Tata Group’s Tata Power leads with 7,700 charging points across the country, followed by the Reliance Group’s 6,200 and the Adani Group's 5,100 charging points at the end of fiscal 2026.

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The number of EV charging points installed by these three groups has grown 21% from FY25, when the cumulative was 15,651 and by 67% from FY24, when their total was 11,356. From the total of 5,438 in FY23, the network has grown 280%.

Built primarily for electric passenger vehicles, buses and trucks, these charging points are installed at public, semi-public and private charging stations that also cover malls, workplaces, hotels, hospitals, etc.

Latest data on the total number of public and private charging points is not readily available, with the heavy industries ministry estimating the number of public charging stations at about 29,151 at the end of 2025 and electric chargers at 67,657. An EV charger can have more than one charging connector. There can be one or more EV charger in a Charging stations can have.

As per industry estimates, state-run firms Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL) corner more than a third of the market share in the electric charging ecosystem.

Data from EV charging analytics portal ExpWithEVs shows the scale of public sector firms in the public EV charging ecosystem. For the FY26 data, the portal tracked 26,971 public four-wheeler EV charging points. It showed that the share of public chargers operated by Adani, Tata and Reliance was stable at 24%, while that of PSUs went up by three percentage points to 37% over the year. Smaller players, including Statiq, Chargezone and Glida, hold the remaining share.

These PSU giants rely on their widespread network of fuel outlets to roll out the chargers. which gives them an edge in installing these points.

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For the conglomerates, the shift to electric mobility is opening the door for a foothold in fuelling the new-age vehicles, an opportunity they had little access to in petrol and diesel retailing, long dominated by the public sector undertakings.

To be sure, the network of these charging points primarily caters to passenger vehicles, electric buses and trucks. The buildout comes as automakers increasingly partner with charging operators to offer wider access to infrastructure for EV buyers. For instance, Tata Power has partnered with sister firm Tata Motors, while Hyundai last month inked a partnership with Jio-bp, a fuel retail joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd and bp (British Petroleum).

The conglomerates are now focusing on widening the net of these charging points, as EV sales accelerate even as they work to improve usage of these chargers by playing them in important routes.

“Tata Power is targeting over 7.5 lakh home chargers and 10,000+ public and semi-public charging points by 2030. The company's focus over the next few years is on deepening its presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, scaling up fast-charging corridors for intercity travel, and strengthening its presence in offices and residential complexes,” Virendra Goyal, Head of EV Charging at Tata Power, told Mint in emailed responses to queries.

“Tata Power is working with OEMs such as Tata Motors to expand its charging ecosystem. Its collaboration with Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (TATA.ev) is a key example of this engagement -10 co-branded Tata Power x TATA.ev Mega Charger hubs are now live across Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh,” Goyal said.

According to Mint’s review, the Adani Group has seen the fastest growth over the past two years, with charging points rising from 104 in FY23 to 5,100 in FY26, as per the group’s annual reports. The growth has been spurred by a key partnership: In April 2024, it had signed a pact with JSW MG Motor India to install EV chargers at its dealerships.

The scale-up in EV charging networks comes as electric passenger vehicle sales have surged over the past one year, with sales in financial year 2026 nearly at 200,000 units, as per Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (Fada) data. In India, EV passenger vehicle penetration, or its share of the segment's total sales volume, in FY23 was barely 1.5%, and has grown to 4.2% by end FY26, Fada data shows.

On 25 August, Hyundai and Reliance Group’s Jio-bp said their EV charging network will be integrated to allow their app users access to each other's charging points, as carmakers try to widen their charger reach across the country.

“As we continue to expand our EV product line-up in India, we are witnessing a shift in customer concerns from range anxiety to charging anxiety, underscoring the growing importance of accessible, reliable, and convenient charging infrastructure,” Hyun Sup Lee, executive director and function head, corporate planning, Hyundai Motor India said in the statement on the partnership.

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“This partnership with Jio-bp pulse marks another significant step towards strengthening the EV ecosystem in India by enhancing charging accessibility and convenience for our customers,” Lee added.

Experts suggest that the conglomerates have an edge in managing charging points, as they already have experience and reach with their power utility firms.

“This matters even more now because charging speeds are shooting up, from 60 kW a few years ago to 350 kW and beyond. That's not a simple hardware swap, it means a bigger transformer, a fresh grid connection and better cooling at every site,” said Ravindra Patki, managing partner at Vector Consulting Group.

“A smaller player has to arrange all this land, power approval and equipment upgrade one site at a time, which takes months. Companies like Tata, Adani and Reliance already own the power and the land, so they can make these upgrades much faster and cheaper,” he said.

About the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

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