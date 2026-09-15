Tata, Adani, Reliance triple their EV charging points in 3 years

New Delhi: India's largest conglomerates, including Tata, Adani and Reliance, have rapidly expanded their electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, with their combined installed charging points more than tripling to 19,000 over the past three years, as they look to challenge public sector undertakings (PSUs), who continue to dominate the ecosystem.
According to data reviewed by Mint from annual reports of the companies and their executives, these conglomerates have accelerated the push over the last few years, and the Tata Group’s Tata Power leads with 7,700 charging points across the country, followed by the Reliance Group’s 6,200 and the Adani Group's 5,100 charging points at the end of fiscal 2026.