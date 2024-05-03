EV makers get two-year reprieve on tax-credit restrictions
Richard Rubin , Mike Colias , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 03 May 2024, 07:11 PM IST
SummaryThe Treasury Department has extended eligibility for cars containing Chinese graphite through 2026.
The Biden administration softened its proposed limits on tax credits for electric vehicles, letting consumers get up to $7,500 for cars containing Chinese graphite through 2026.
