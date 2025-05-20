EV industry, government struggle to find alternatives as China throttles rare earth magnet supply
SummaryWhile EV manufacturers explore magnet-free motor technology, experts caution about potential performance drawbacks. Urgent government negotiations are needed to address supply chain vulnerabilities and support the growing EV market.
India’s electric vehicle industry and the government are struggling to find alternatives to rare earth magnets as China, the near-monopoly supplier, continues to throttle the sale of the key component in the aftermath of its trade war with the US.
