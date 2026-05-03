New Delhi: Situated 33 kilometers from the busy streets of Pune is Chakan, home to automobile manufacturers and their suppliers. One company in this area is electric bus maker Eka Mobility. Here, a team of young executives remains glued to their screens, looking at data relayed from hundreds of buses plying across the country.
From grease to gigabytes: Why EV makers are racing to rewrite the service playbook
SummaryAs electric vehicle sales surge, a new crisis could emerge at the workshop. With legacy mechanics sidelined by complex software and ‘war rooms’ replacing grease pits, Indian automakers have to rethink the service playbook—crucial for brand trust.
New Delhi: Situated 33 kilometers from the busy streets of Pune is Chakan, home to automobile manufacturers and their suppliers. One company in this area is electric bus maker Eka Mobility. Here, a team of young executives remains glued to their screens, looking at data relayed from hundreds of buses plying across the country.
About the Author
Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.
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