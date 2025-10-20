EV makers strike key policy victory as UP pulls plug on hybrid car incentives
20 Oct 2025
This means that prices of popular hybrid cars including Honda City, Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara could go up by as much as 10% in Uttar Pradesh, one of the largest markets for hybrid cars after Maharashtra and Karnataka.
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : The battle between electric and hybrid vehicles in India has taken a fresh turn, with Uttar Pradesh—the largest state offering incentives for hybrid cars—deciding to withdraw all financial benefits for hybrids and back only pure electric vehicles (EVs).
