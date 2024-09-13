Mint Primer | India changes gears to a new EV policy focus | Mint

India changes gears to a new EV policy focus
Summary
- Charging infrastructure will get a major boost under PM E-Drive, with ₹2,000 crore earmarked for installing 22,100 fast chargers for four-wheelers, 48,400 for two- and three-wheelers, and 1,800 for buses.
India’s EV journey has seen significant progress through demand-side incentives. As they near the end, the government is pivoting towards supply-side incentives, focusing on domestic manufacturing, value addition and localization of key technologies. Mint explains.