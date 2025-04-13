Electric vehicles also cause air pollution

Although EVs may be dirtier than you think, they are still mostly less polluting than other cars. That is partly because they use an extra braking system called regenerative braking. When the driver removes their foot from the pedal, the continued forward motion of the car is harvested to recharge the battery, thereby slowing the car down. That system works independently of brake pads, potentially eliminating one source of emissions. One study from 2021 estimated that, when regenerative braking was used for all braking, EVs produced a total of about 14 milligrams of fine particles per vehicle per kilometre on urban roads, whereas petrol cars produced about 18 and diesel cars 20 (exhaust included). .