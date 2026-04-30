EV sales face speed bumps as four key states exhaust subsidies

Ayaan KartikManas Pimpalkhare
3 min read30 Apr 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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Some of the country's largest electric car markets have seen their purchase subsidies for consumers end, which is expected to raise overall cost of such vehicles.(HT )
Summary
With direct purchase incentives ending in Maharashtra, UP, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, which together drive more than a third of India's demand, carmakers warn that rising upfront costs could stall the industry's momentum.

The expiration of electric vehicle (EV) subsidies in four key states, which together fueled over a third of India's EV sales in FY26, is creating a new hurdle for carmakers. These state-level incentives were critical in making EVs price-competitive with traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, according to a review of state policies and an industry executive aware of the matter.

Worryingly for EV makers, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh have also introduced fresh taxes on EVs in the past month, which experts believe could further dampen sales momentum in these markets.

The developments follow a blockbuster year for the industry, with EV sales surging 84% in FY26 to nearly 200,000 units, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Also Read | EVs drive about 20% of industry growth, lift Mahindra, Tata past Hyundai in FY26

Some of the country's largest electric car markets, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu, have seen their purchase subsidies for consumers end, which is expected to raise overall cost of such vehicles. The subsidies expired because these states reached their pre-set targets for the number of vehicles eligible for direct purchase support. While many of these states still offer exemptions on road and registration taxes, the loss of direct subsidies is expected to drive up the total cost of ownership.

While some states are ending their electric car subsidies while retaining the tax exemption, at least two states, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, have introduced a 4-10% road tax on EVs, which is seen as a headwind for electric car sales.

‘Setback for green mobility’

Electric cars are typically 2-4 lakh more expensive than ICE vehicles. Experts warn that losing state-level support could stall EV adoption, noting that the subsidy exhaustion reflected a massive surge in demand as buyers rushed to secure incentives.

“Subsidies for electric cars under various state EV policies have been limited, largely due to equity considerations, and many of these funds have already been exhausted,” said Amit Bhatt, India managing director at International Council on Clean Transportation.

Also Read | Punjab plans EV sops in new industrial policy as states compete for investments

"While states do offer incentives such as registration fee waivers, many are now revisiting these provisions, which could set back the green transition in mobility as upfront costs for EVs remain higher. What’s needed instead are stronger supply-side regulations, such as more stringent CAFE (corporate average fuel economy) standards and a ZEV (zero-emission vehicle) sales mandate,” he added.

Several state governments introduced direct consumer subsidies over the past few years to boost electric vehicle adoption.

  • Maharashtra: Its 2025 policy offered a 10% subsidy (capped at 1.5 lakh) for the first 10,000 electric cars.
  • Uttar Pradesh: Since 2022, the state has provided a 15% subsidy (capped at 1 lakh) for up to 25,000 vehicles.
  • Tamil Nadu: Launched in 2023, its policy offered commercial EVs 10,000 per kWh (up to 1.5 lakh), limited to 3,000 cars annually. This support expired on 31 December 2025.
  • Rajasthan: The state incentivized the first 1,000 personal and 1,000 commercial electric cars with direct subsidies ranging from 30,000 to 50,000.

A surge in demand has pushed these states to their incentive limits. Together, these four markets accounted for more than 80,000 electric car sales in FY26—representing more than a third of the 200,000 units sold nationwide. EVs comprised 4.3% of overall passenger vehicle sales in FY26.

Carmakers' letter to Karnataka govt

With subsidies ending and some states imposing taxes, carmakers have begun expressing concern publicly. In a letter to the Karnataka government sent earlier this month, electric carmakers including JSW MG Motor, Tata Motors, and Hyundai wrote, “While we fully appreciate the state’s fiscal considerations, we would like to submit that policy signals of this nature may have a bearing on the reduction in air pollution, crude oil import and energy security, consumer sentiment and investment outlook, particularly at a time when the EV ecosystem is at a critical growth juncture.”

Also Read | CAFE and the comeback car: Hybrids accelerate, leaving EVs behind

An industry executive, speaking on the condition of anonymity, noted that the withdrawal of state support was bad news as it created a headwind just when the push for electrification was expected to gain momentum. “If we are trying to cut oil imports and boost electrification, more support will be needed as the exhaustion of incentives dampens consumer sentiment,” the executive said.

Queries sent to the governments of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Rajasthan did not elicit a response. Carmakers such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, JSW MG Motor, Mahindra and Mahindra and Hyundai Motor did not respond to Mint’s request for comment.

About the Authors

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

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