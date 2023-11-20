Even beyond UPI, Indian payments space is changing
Summary
- ATMs saw fewer cash withdrawals, credit cards continued to boom and IMPS ticket size was up in the past year
India's UPI, or unified payments interface, has captured headlines, thanks to the speed with which it scaled up and the innovations around it. It's expected to garner more attention in the coming years. India plans to export it to other countries, as a key element of 'digital public infrastructure', adopted in the recently concluded G20 summit.