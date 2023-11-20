Even beyond UPI, Indian payments space is changing

3. Credit boom

Amid the UPI boom, Indians have also been lapping up credit cards. The number of credit cards grew nearly 20% between September 2022 and September 2023. And unlike micro ATMs, they are being put to use. Credit card payments over point-of-sale (PoS) terminals, typically used by retailers, grew 9%, and by 20% for online and other transactions. This is in contrast to debit cards. While there are 10 debit cards for each credit card, the former lag in usage, which shrank further during this period. Debit card payments fell 20% over PoS terminals and by 30% on ecommerce platforms and others.