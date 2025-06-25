Even Warren Buffett hasn’t fixed the RV industry’s serial breakdowns
Ryan Felton , John Keilman , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 25 Jun 2025, 04:19 PM IST
Summary
Wiring defects, misaligned flues, leaking roofs—quality problems afflict RVs. Forest River, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, is facing the biggest probe of its quality control in years with one owner’s lawsuit.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Jay Nelson was driving away from a picturesque Montana state park in 2020 when he saw smoke in his rearview mirror.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story