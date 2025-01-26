Industry
Everstone-backed Wingify looks to expand offerings, eyes $100 mn annual revenue
- The company currently has an ARR of over $50 million. Singapore-based private equity firm Everstone bought a significant majority stake last week in the startup at a little over $200 million. DC Advisory was the financial advisor for the transaction.
Bengaluru/Mumbai: SaaS-based startup Wingify expects to expand its range of offerings to cater to a wider target market, its co-founder Sparsh Gupta said, after private equity firm Everstone Capital bought a majority stake in the software services company last week.
