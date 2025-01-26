Everstone-backed Wingify looks to expand offerings, eyes $100 mn annual revenue

Yet, Wingify's Gupta remains upbeat on the prospects for SaaS companies. "The fundamental usage of software has only gone up, as even everyday utility products from watches to refrigerators have seen some integration. So, the dependence has only gone up. We operate more in the b2b segments and I think those sets of customers really value what we do and don't mind paying for our subscriptions," he said. However, some of the individual consumer subscriptions may see some impact from this, Gupta concluded.