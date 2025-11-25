Mint Explainer: How EVs cornered 60% of India’s three-wheeler market in 14 years
Electric vehicles now make up the majority of three-wheeler sales in India, compared to just 4.1% for cars and 6.2% for two-wheelers. What explains the huge gap?
Of the 1.1 million three-wheelers sold in India this calender year (as of 24 November), more than 687,000 or about 60% were electric vehicles (EVs), compared with a measly 4.1% for cars and 6.2% for two-wheelers, government data showed. This is especially impressive considering India’s first electric three-wheeler—an e-rickshaw by Saera Electric Auto—was launched just 14 years ago, in 2011.